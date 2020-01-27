John Edwin Coffman
John Edwin Coffman, 88, of Bridgewater, passed away Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at the Bridgewater Home. He was born June 16, 1931, a son of the late John Oliver and Mary (Dull) Coffman.
John Ed was a dairy farmer, hauled water and was the warehouse manager for Showalter Building and Supplies. He was a member of the Montezuma Church of the Brethren and past member of the Montezuma Ruritan Club.
On April 4, 1953, he was united in marriage to Cathleen (Harpine) Coffman, who survives.
John Ed is also survived by his children, Ann Click and husband, Chris, Lori Good and husband, Weldon, John Lee Coffman of Bridgewater and Kitra Coffman of Hinton; his sister, Edna Shickel of Bridgewater; five grandchildren, Morgan Dakin and husband, Ethan, Rachel Coffman, Amy Brown and husband Cory, Allee Coffman, and Gunner Wimer; and a great-granddaughter, Maeve Brown.
He is preceded by a grandson, John Kelly Coffman, and sisters, Ruth Grady and Naomi Coffman.
The family will receive friends from 6:30 until 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
A memorial service will be conducted at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at Montezuma Church of the Brethren in Dayton with Pastors David R. Miller and Gabe Dodd officiating. Burial will be private.
Memorial contributions may be sent to the Duke Pediatric Bone Marrow Unit, c/o Johann Kurtzburg, 2301 Erwin Road, Durham, NC 27705.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
