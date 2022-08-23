John F. ‘Frank’ Gardner
John F. “Frank” Gardner, 78, of Midlothian, passed away Aug. 19, 2022. Born in Harrisonburg, Va., he was the son of the late Charles and Madge Dove Gardner. He was preceded in death by a son, John Gardner.
He is survived by his son, William T. Gardner and his wife, Elizabeth; Gretchen Gardner; and six grandchildren.
Frank was in the shoe business for 50 years, with both Gardner Shoes and Red Wing Shoes. He loved people and was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing.
A funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, at the Chesterfield Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 14301 Ashbrook Parkway, Chesterfield, Va. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, in Singers Glen Cemetery, Singers Glen, Va.
