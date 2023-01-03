John Fleming Sr., 90, of Broadway, passed away Dec. 30, 2022, at his residence. He was born Aug. 25, 1932, and was the son of the late Clarence Fleming Sr. and Mary Higgs Fleming.
On Feb. 17, 1956, he married the former Vista Keplinger of Petersburg, W.Va.
Mr. Fleming worked for Rockingham Poultry, WLR Foods, and Pilgrims Pride in Timberville for 52 years before retiring in April 2003.
Surviving besides his wife, Ann Fleming, are one son, John (Sonny) Fleming of Broadway; and a daughter, Patricia Jenkins of Broadway.
He was preceded in death by a son, Rick Fleming.
A visitation will be held from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Pastor Danny Sawyer will conduct a graveside service 1:00 p.m. Wednesday at Linville Creek Cemetery in Broadway.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
