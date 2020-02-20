John Franklin Deavers Sr.
John Franklin Deavers Sr., 81, of Broadway, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at Accordius of Harrisonburg. Mr. Deavers was born Oct. 3, 1938, and was a son of the late Franklin Owen and Marie Frances (Good) Deavers.
He worked as a farm hand for many years. He enjoyed being around people and making new friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Lettie Mae (Charlton) Deavers, on Dec. 23, 1998.
John is survived by his children, John Deavers Jr. and fiancé, Pat Nicosia, of Hinton, Charles Deavers and wife, Shelva, of Rockingham, Nola Dellinger of Dayton and Danielle Deavers of Broadway; a sister, Shirley Shifflett of Timberville; 13 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife and parents, John was preceded in death by a daughter, Evelyn Dove, and siblings, Virginia Kibler and Henry Deavers Sr.
The family will receive friends Friday from 6 until 8 p.m. at the Chapel of McMullen Funeral Home.
Burial will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers being sent, the family requests all memorial contributions be made to McMullen Funeral Home, 5784 Greenmount Road, Harrisonburg, VA 22802 to offset expenses.
Those wishing may share a memory or an online condolence by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
Arrangements entrusted to McMullen Funeral Home.
