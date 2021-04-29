John Grove Baugher, 88, of McGaheysville, passed away Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at The Harbor at Renaissance in Stanardsville.
He was born April 27, 1933, in Harrisonburg and was the son of the late Perry H. Baugher Sr. and Nell M. Grove Baugher.
He is survived by a sister, Paige B. Leary of Harrisonburg; his former wife, Carmen Baugher of Rockingham; nieces and nephews, Susan Davis, Tom Leary, Wayne Baugher, Linda Showalter and Jimmy Baugher; and a number of great-nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Perry H. Baugher Jr., and a nephew, Ray Baugher.
A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Monday, May 3, 2021, at Mt. Horeb UMC Cemetery in Hinton with The Rev. Laura Lockey officiating. The casket will be closed and there will be no viewing.
A special thanks to the staff of The Harbor at Renaissance and Heartland Hospice for their loving care they provided.
Friends and family may pay their respects by visiting Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg to sign the register book
