“The man is a success who has lived well, loved much, and laughed often.” Robert Louis Stevenson
John Grey Leake of Harrisonburg, Virginia passed away on Friday, August 12, 2022, at Sunnyside Retirement Community.
A son of the late Ellis W. Leake and Keziah Lloyd Leake, John was born on April 26, 1924 in Harrisonburg, Virginia. On October 22, 1954, he married Rosalie Kite Leake, who preceded him in death on May 26, 2021.
John graduated from Harrisonburg High School in 1943. In 1944, he was one of many from “The Greatest Generation” to enlist and serve in World War ll. He was a proud member of the U. S. Army’s 35th Infantry Division, 137 Infantry Regiment and fought in five campaigns across Europe. He landed on Omaha Beach, Normandy France, on July 6, 1944. He saw his first combat on July 11, fighting in the Normandy hedgerows north of St. Lo. On December 8, 1944, John found himself on the German border, where he crossed into Germany for the first time. His unit found itself under heavy fire in what is known as “The Battle of the Bulge.” At that time, John and a buddy quickly found themselves behind enemy lines and missing in action. His time MIA was brief, and soon he was able to rejoin his division. When Hitler and the German Army were defeated, John and the 35th Division continued occupation beyond VE-Day. John and the rest of the 137th Infantry Regiment sailed home on the S.S. Cristobal, arriving on August 31, at Boston Harbor. After 11 months of constant combat and having traveled over 1600 miles across Western Europe, the shooting had stopped, and the war was over for John. Years after the war ended, John and his family traveled to Europe and visited many of the towns he helped liberate. When asked about his experience during the war, like so many others of this generation, John would simply say, “We just did what we were supposed to do.” John later served in the Korean War from October 1950 until August 1951.
John’s civic and professional service in the community was long and distinguished. His early jobs included working with the Harrisonburg Police Department and heading up the Division of Motor Vehicles. He was a Justice of the Peace, which later led to becoming the first Chief Magistrate for the 26th Judicial District. In 1966, he was appointed as a U.S. Bankruptcy Trustee, by Judge Thomas J. Wilson, III. He retired after 45 years in this role, at the age of 87. In his honor, his portrait hangs in the Federal Building on North Main Street.
John was a member of the Harrisonburg Elks Lodge #450 for 74 years, serving as secretary for 49 years. He was a member of the Harrisonburg Lions Club for 75 years, holding every office in the organization.
John has always been an avid sports fan and supporter. He had a special love for the Harrisonburg Blue Streaks, the University of Virginia Cavaliers and the James Madison Dukes. His love, support and involvement in Harrisonburg High School Athletics for over 70 years, led to his induction into the HHS Hall of Fame, in 2017. He shared his love of UVA football with his close group of lifelong friends. He attended every ACC Basketball Tournament from 1954-2020, except for two tournaments; 2020 marked his 65th tournament.
John was a devoted, life-long member of First Presbyterian Church, serving in many capacities over the years.
John is survived by his two children, Anne Leake Turner and husband Steve, of Harrisonburg and John Grey Leake, Jr. and Michele Kelly, of Orlando, Florida. He is also survived by his cherished only grandchild, Ian Draper Frazier and wife, Kelley of Durham, North Carolina. John became a great-grandfather to Greyson Paul Frazier of Durham, North Carolina, on August 7, 2022. He is also survived by many beloved nephews and nieces.
The family will be eternally grateful for the special loving care by Victor and Cheri Smith and David Smith and Debbie Lacey.
John was the last living member of his family. In addition to his parents and wife, he was predeceased by his sister, Audrey Leake Smith and brothers, Robert Ellis Leake, William Thomas Leake and Charles Eustace Leake.
John will be remembered as a wonderful husband, father, grandfather (“Ga Ga”), uncle and friend. He lived his life with passion, loyalty, determination and most of all, a wonderful sense of humor. He will be greatly missed but will live on in many great memories.
Honoring his wishes, he will be cremated and there will be a Celebration of Life Service for John on Sunday, September 18, 2022 at 3:00 at First Presbyterian Church Harrisonburg, with a reception following. Private burial will be held earlier with military honors by the US Army and Elks Rites by BPOE #450.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Christmas Basket Fund for the Harrisonburg Elks Lodge #450, the many projects of the Harrisonburg Lions Club or the Harrisonburg High School Athletic Hall of Fame c/o Athletic Department of Harrisonburg High School.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements. Condolences and memories can be shared with the family by visiting www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.