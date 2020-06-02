John Godfrey Stokes
John Godfrey Stokes, 55, of New Market, passed away peacefully in his Wyoming home on May 16, 2020. John was born Dec. 12, 1964, in Harrisonburg, Va., to father (Richard Stokes) and mother (Mary Lou Mcalexander).
John enjoyed many things in life. He especially enjoyed fishing and spending time with his fiancée (Kathy Ketterman) and their dog (Gizmo). John faced many adversities in his life, but always came out the other side stronger. He had a giving heart and truly believed that good deeds deserved to be paid forward. One of John’s favorite past times was fishing, and he was able to enjoy that on his last day.
John is survived by his fiancée (Kathy); mother (Mary Lou); stepfather (Danny); a sister (Lori); two stepsisters (Regina and Stephanie); two sons (Jeffrey and Jason); two stepdaughters (Cyana and Sarah); three grandchildren; three nieces [Katie, Mary (Bradley), and Maeghan]; a nephew [Richard (Hayley)]; a great-niece (Katelyn), and four great-nephews (Kyle, Dylon, Carter, and Gage).
John was preceded in death by his son (Jeremy), sister (Nancy), and brother-in-law (Hoa).
Family night and viewing is set for Friday, June 5, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Theis Funeral Home in New Market (75 N. Congress St., New Market, VA 22844).
Per his wishes, after the viewing he will be cremated and a memorial service will be held at a later date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.