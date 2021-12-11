John Gordon Mead, Jr., 88, of Bridgewater, passed away Monday, December 6, 2021 at his home.
John was born in Brooklyn, NY, on April 15, 1933, a son of the late Virginia (Williamson) and John Gordon Mead, Sr.
He retired from Sperry Gyro in NY after 15 years, and later retired from L.I.R.R. He was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Harrisonburg, and the American Legions Post 188. He was active in the Boy Scouts Troop 109 as a committee member for many years, the Shenandoah Valley Blacksmith Guild, liked attending auctions, working in his greenhouse, and his cats. He served in the U.S. Army during Korean War.
On July 25, 1959, he was united in marriage to Barbara Ann (LaPage) Mead, who preceded him in death.
John is survived by sons, John G. Mead, III, and spouse, Jodie Donovan, of FL, Andrew Stephen Mead of CA, Daniel James Mead and spouse, Sheila Whetzel, of Harrisonburg, Michael Thomas Mead and wife, Beth, of FL; sisters, Virginia "Ginny" Speed of NY; Nancy Vavrinec and husband, Clark, of NY; grandchildren, Katherine "Katie" Mead, Stephanie Mead Pepe and fiancé, Israel Degras, Shannon Mead, Aaron Mead, Emily Mead; great-grandchildren, Aurora Pepe, Arreye Degras, and Allayna Degras; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 PM Monday Dec. 13, 2021, at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater. For the safety of others, the family asks to please wear a mask.
A funeral service will be conducted at 12 PM on Tuesday, December 14th, at the funeral home in Bridgewater. Burial will follow at Oak Lawn Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bridgewater Rescue Squad, PO Box 268, Bridgewater, VA 22812 and/or American Legion Post 188, 350 Waterman Dr., Harrisonburg, VA 22802.
