John Herbert Gray, 75, of Stanley, died Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021.
He was born Dec. 20, 1945, in Stanley and was a son of William Otis Gray and Winnie B. Lohr Gray.
Mr. Gray was a member of The Church of the Gospel in Stanley.
He is survived by five brothers, Samuel and Benjamin Wesley Gray, both of Stanley, James and Rufus Gray, both of Warrenton, and Joseph Gray of Madison; and a sister, Lois Wyant of Warrenton. He was preceded in death by two brothers, David and Thomas Gray.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 8, at the Bradley Funeral Home by James Gray, with visitation one hour prior to the service, from 10 to 11 a.m. Burial will be in Beahm's Chapel Cemetery in Luray.
Memorial contributions may be made to Sentara Hospice Services, 2000 Beery Road, Harrisonburg, VA 22801 or to The Church of the Gospel, 185 Gray Lane, Stanley, VA 22851.
