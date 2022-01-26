John Harry Krall, 88, a resident of Harrisonburg, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, at Woodland Park of VMRC.
John Harry Krall was born to the late Elizabeth Ruth Charles Krall and Carl Sumpman Krall of Mount Joy, Pa., on Aug. 20, 1933. He resided in the same house on Market Street from birth until he left home for Eastern Mennonite College in 1951.
John attended Mount Joy School for his elementary, middle and high school education. The longtime principal told his mother that he would wait to ring the morning school bell until he saw John running up the alley.
Before attending EMC, John worked at the Rev. Henry F. Garber farm in Mt. Joy. He worked for Henry and his son, Robert during the summer months for several years. His parents wanted him involved constructively and were also happy for John to have a relationship with respected pastors.
John received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Secondary Education from Eastern Mennonite College, now Eastern Mennonite University, in 1955. During college John sang with the EMC men’s chorus as well as the touring choir. After graduation John became the director of the Mennonite Voluntary Service Unit in Iowa City, Iowa as his alternative to military service. He served in this capacity from August 1955-August 1957. John also worked as an orderly at the handicapped school which was a part of the University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City.
In August 1957, John married Naomi Moyer from Hatfield, Pa., and began his teaching career at Iowa Mennonite School. During his three-year tenure at IMS he served as teacher, principal and assistant principal.
In 1961, John accepted a position to teach social studies at Eastern Mennonite High School in Harrisonburg, Va. John received his Master of Arts in Education degree from then Madison College, now James Madison University, in 1963. John was elected fourth director of EMHS in 1964 and had the challenging privilege of moving the school to its brand-new facility on Park Road.
In 1969, John was invited to become an instructor in the EMC School of Education program for the 1969-70 school year. John continued to teach at EMC until September 1976 when he suffered a massive stroke.
John’s stroke caused total paralysis on the right side of his body and total aphasia. John began endless hours, days, weeks and years of rehabilitation of his body and the relearning of the simplest of tasks. His mother moved from Pennsylvania to reteach John the alphabet and other elementary skills. With his fierce determination and hard work, John was able to gain almost one hundred percent of his physical mobility during the first year. However, the damage to his left brain was so severe that even 25+ years of speech therapy did not correct the severe aphasia syndrome.
To his great disappointment John never completed the work for his Doctoral degree at the University of Virginia. Even more disappointing to him was his inability to return to his chosen career of teaching. He was, however, able to work in the Sadie Hartzler Library for more than 20 years. He also served as one of the Park View Mennonite Church custodians for many years.
John will always be remembered for his dry sense of humor and his determination to overcome the obstacles he faced. John’s skills in communication with people across the age spectrum and his, albeit short, incredibly successful teaching career and effective school administration tenure will add to John’s education legacy. John served his Lord in many capacities as a lay person early in his life and in his limited way professed his love for God and the church his entire life.
In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by an older brother, Carl Richard Krall and his wife, Jean Hostetler Krall. In addition to his wife, John is survived by his children, John Brian (Dawn Shifflett) Harrisonburg, Va.; daughter, Beth, Harrisonburg and son, Bruce (Christa Gitchell) Broadway Va.; his grandchildren, Tiara Coleman, Harrisonburg, Corbin Krall, Harrisonburg and Keenan Krall, Broadway, as well as his great-grandchildren, LaMya Coleman Will and Jayden Will, both of Harrisonburg. John is also survived by a sister, Ruth Elizabeth Krall, Tucson, Ariz.
A memorial service will be held at Park View Mennonite Church on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, at 3 p.m. The service may be viewed online by visiting pvmchurch.org/johnkrall. Masks will be required to attend the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to the EMU Teacher Education Program, Attention Development Office, 1200 Park Road, Harrisonburg, VA 22802.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.