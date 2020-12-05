John Harles Eaton, 77, of New Market and a well-known area farmer, passed away Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
He was born on Nov. 15, 1943, at the former Henkel Maternity Hospital in New Market, and was the son of the late Lonnie and Margaret Virginia Getz Eaton. John was a dairy farmer and the owner/operator of Eaton Farms. On Feb. 16, 1963, he married Mary Elizabeth Blosser, who survives.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons, Travis Lee Eaton and Jason Tyler Eaton; a sister-in-law, Paulette Funkhouser Eaton; four grandchildren, Tyler, Megan, Matthew Eaton and Tiffany Freeman; a nephew, Brent Eaton, and a niece, Twilla Zirkle.
He was predeceased by his brother, Franklin Lee Eaton.
A private graveside service will be held at Solomon's Lutheran Church Cemetery. There will be no visitation or calling hours at the funeral home.
Arrangements are entrusted to Dellinger Funeral Homes, Theis Chapel in New Market.
Online condolences may be made at www.dellingerfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.