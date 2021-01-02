John Hasper Sponaugle, 69, of Grottoes, passed away Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg, due to complications from COVID-19.
He was born in Petersburg, West Virginia, on April 16, 1951, and was a son of the late John Andrew and Emma Ruth (Heavener) Sponaugle.
John was a 1973 graduate of Madison College (JMU) with a Bachelor’s of Science degree in mathematics. He taught and coached at Montevideo and Spotswood High Schools. In 1979, he married Pam and began operating his turkey and sheep farm. His daughters and his grandchildren were his pride and joy, and he enjoyed watching them in their various activities. John had a passion for family and agriculture, especially the sheep industry. He was a Port Republic 4-H club leader, a member of the Virginia Sheep Producers Association, the United Suffolk Sheep Association (where he was a inductee in their Hall of Fame and was a past president). He was a founder of VA Junior Sheep Breeders Association. He had a passion for mentoring youth and families involved in showing livestock. He supported the Rockingham County Fair, where he was a past board member and exhibited Suffolk sheep for over 40 years. He was always willing to share his knowledge and wisdom with anyone willing to listen. He was a member of the Port Republic United Methodist Church.
On May 12, 1979, he was united in marriage to Pamela Louise (Wonderley) Sponaugle, who survives.
John is also survived by two daughters, Sarah Ward and husband, Jeff, and Laura Begoon and husband, J. T., of Grottoes; his grandchildren, Eli and Ian Ward and Jack, Kinley, Brooke, and Blake Begoon; sister, Anna Gail Hartbarger and husband, Dexter, of Nokesville; brothers, Jim Sponaugle and wife, Caroline, and Harry Sponaugle and wife, Sharon, of Doe Hill; father-in-law, Franklin Wonderley and wife, Jo, of Grottoes; brother-in-law, Bob Willis of Richmond; many special nieces and nephews, and his trusted farm manager for 15 years, Chuck Boyers.
He was preceded in death by sister-in-law, Karen Wonderley Willis.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at Port Republic Cemetery with Rev. Sam Sponaugle officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the John Sponaugle Memorial Fund, c/o VA 4H Foundation, Katherine Carter, 362 Litton Reaves Hall, Blacksburg, VA 24061 or RMH Foundation, 2010 Health Campus Drive, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
