John Heatwole Brunk, 72, of Verona, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022 at his home.
He was born in Harman, WV on December 20, 1949, a son of the late Vada Frances (Heatwole) and Menno Jacob Brunk.
John worked as a truck driver for Meade Trucking in Verona and attended Linville Creek Church of the Brethren in Broadway.
John is survived by son, Branden Spitzer Brunk and wife, Lauren, of Grottoes and grandson, Colin Daniel Brunk.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Jeni Lynn Brunk.
A memorial Service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, January 21, 2022 at the Johnson Funeral Service Chapel in Grottoes.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, January 20 from 6 PM to 8 PM at the funeral home.
Online condolences for the family may be shared at johnsonfs.com.
