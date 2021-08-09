CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. -- John Helmick died on July 12, 2021. He was born on June 25, 1965, in Staunton, a son of the late John Howard Jr. and Loretta Helmick.
Mr. Helmick is survived by a foster son, Scott Redd; two sisters, Betty Kathleen (Wyatt Bell) and Judy Camden; three nieces, Heather Lowe, Christina Bell, and Erika Camden; a nephew, Seth Camden; and best friend, Sharon Helmick.
A memorial service will be conducted at 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in the Henry Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends following the service until 7 p.m.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
