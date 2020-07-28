John ‘Jack’ Richardson Jr.
A memorial service for John “Jack” Richardson Jr. will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 31, at Covenant Presbyterian Church located at 546 Mosby Road in Harrisonburg. Please wear a mask as a way to honor one another. Index cards will be available to write down memories and stories for the family to read later. Instead of flowers, please consider donations in his honor to Blue Ridge Christian School, 100 Dinkel Ave., Bridgewater, VA 22812. To God be the glory!
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.