Dr. John Kidwell, born June 5 1927 in Belcherville, Texas, died July 16, 2020. He was a resident at the Bridgewater Home having returned to this area in 2015 after his early retirement years in Puerto Rico and Florida.
Dr. John was always a bit of a cowboy at heart. He grew up on a cotton farm in the Red River Valley of Texas where he developed a love for horseback riding which continued into retirement. On his days off he would often go riding his big Morgan horse, Ned, on the country roads near Cross Keys where they made quite the clatter as they went by.
Because of a 6th grade teacher with a microscope, John acquired a keen interest in science, which became more focused in his college years at McPherson College. He joined the Brethren Volunteer Service and served as a laboratory technician and teacher in the rural mountains of Puerto Rico. There he met his wife Delia and went on to attain his medical degree at the University of Puerto Rico Tropical School of Medicine. He came to Weyers Cave at the behest of former local physician Dr. Jacob Huffman and began his medical practice of 19 years in the Shenandoah Valley.
Dr. John was a true servant doctor and felt strongly that his calling was to provide service and medical care to the community. The consummate country doctor, he dispensed from his own pharmacy, did lab work, took X-rays, delivered babies at Rockingham Memorial Hospital and made house calls from his office in Weyers Cave. He served a large area that included Augusta and Rockingham Counties. Eventually, he felt called to join Dr. Richard Smith in their initial partnership with Dr. Cliff Riddle to form the first corporation providing full-time emergency services at RMH. He loved to regale friends and family with humorous stories from those hectic days. He had an amazing memory for people and their family connections as well as medical knowledge from his extensive reading and experiences. He engaged in community and work initiatives through his membership of the Ruritans and state and local medical associations. He enjoyed attending professional development opportunities and was the first local medical professional to use a heart defibrillator on a patient.
Dr. John loved to travel throughout North America, read history and family lore, hunt and fish with his buddies in the Chesapeake Bay and Highland County, and share stories with anyone happy to hear them.
Dr. John was preceded in death by his parents Paul and Velma Kidwell, his wife of 63 years Delia Cordero Kidwell, and a son John Paul Kidwell. He is survived by brother Bill Kidwell and wife Peggy, daughter Doris Kidwell-Jerome and husband Robert Jerome, son James Kidwell, and daughter Debra Torger. Also surviving are his grandchildren: Tara, Lyn, Erik, Lisa, Jonathan, Raymond, and Paul; step-grandchildren: Beth, Bobby, Chris, and Sarah; two great-grandchildren: Olivia and Ana Lucia; and four step-great-grandchildren: Luc, Sam, Mukesh and Punjan.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Disease Research. Due to current COVID-19 concerns, Dr. John’s memorial service will be held at a later date. Please check Johnson Funeral Home website for updates.
