John L. Horst
John L. Horst, 82, a resident of Harrisonburg, passed away on Sept. 16, 2020, at the University of Virginia Medical Center. Mr. Horst was born on Aug. 18, 1938, in Connellsville, Pa., to the late John L. Sr. and Emma Zimmerman Horst.
He grew up in Scottdale, Pa., graduating from Scottdale High School. He earned a B.S. in mathematics and music from Eastern Mennonite College and completed graduate work in physics education at the University of Virginia, as well as additional graduate work in music.
He taught at Eastern Mennonite High School for three years and at Eastern Mennonite College/University for 37 years as an associate professor of physics and mathematics; his course load included courses in engineering, astronomy, and music. He was also a planetarium director for many years. In retirement, he taught the occasional course and has researched and designed a number of historical panels across the EMU Campus.
Mr. Horst had a lifelong interest in music, both in vocal performance and in composition. He was in a male quartet in high school that reached state-level competition; he sang in the Mennonite Hour Men’s Quartet for seven years as well as in the Men’s Chorus and Mixed Chorus in the 50’s and 60’s; he has also sung with several community choirs, most recently the Valley Collegium Musicum. He has composed works for voice, piano, synthesizer and carillon.
In his retirement, he compiled and wrote liner notes for nine CDs of music from the Mennonite Hour music archives and has recorded about 100 90-minute programs of Mostly Mennonite, Mostly A Capella for broadcast over WEMC FM.
Mr. Horst was a member of Park View Mennonite Church since 1957 where he sang in the choir, taught Sunday School and served on various committees.
He also enjoyed playing duplicate bridge, guiding tours at the Brethren and Mennonite Heritage Center, watching sports and traveling.
On April 1, 1972, he married Joan Graybill Horst, who survives.
Mr. Horst is survived by his son, Michael Horst and wife, Stephanie, of Dover, Pa.; daughter, Grete Horst Johnson and husband, Christopher, of Newport News; five grandchildren, Caleb, Luke and Daniel Horst, Emily and Sarah Johnson; and by a sister, Rachel Witmer and husband, James, of Alliance, Ohio.
Pastors Phil Kniss and Paula Stoltzfus will conduct a memorial service Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at 2 p.m. Due to the pandemic, the memorial service will be live-streamed. Only immediate family members and leaders of the service will be physically present. Thank you for joining us online at www.pvmchurch.org/johnhorst.
Burial will be held privately at Weaver’s Mennonite Cemetery. There will be no viewing or visitation at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Valley Brethren and Mennonite Heritage Center, PO Box 1653, Harrisonburg, VA 22803 or to WEMC FM radio station, 1200 Park Road, Harrisonburg, VA 22802.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
