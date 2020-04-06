John Lee Coffman, 52, of Bridgewater, passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at the University of Virginia Medical Center. Lee was born in Harrisonburg on Dec. 13, 1967, a son of Cathleen Harpine (Coffman) of Bridgewater and the late John Edwin Coffman.
In addition to his mother, Lee is survived by daughters, Rachel Salome Coffman and Allee Nicole Coffman; hijo, Gunner Andrew Wimer; and best friends, Philip and Roberta Allman and Tony Knicley.
He is also preceded in death by a son, John Kelly.
Family and friends may visit Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater to pay their respects Tuesday, April 7, 2020.
The graveside service will be private. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to Duke Pediatric Bone Marrow Unit, c/o Johann Kurtzburg, 2301 Erwin Road, Durham, NC 27705.
Online condolences may be shared with the the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
