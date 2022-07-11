John Leo Sullivan III, 42, of Harrisonburg, passed away Thursday, July 7, 2022, at his home. Mr. Sullivan was born April 28, 1980, in Denver, Colo., and was the son of John Leo “Jack” Sullivan Jr. and Brenda Franklin Sullivan of Harrisonburg.
John was a 1999 graduate of Harrisonburg High School and was a member of the St. Stephens United Church of Christ. He worked in food service for Pioneer Catering. He was a sports “junkie” and loved the SF 49ers and the New York Yankees and WWE. He was an animal lover, and leaves behind his beloved cat, Carmen; his dog, MacBeth; and two birds, Rascal and Willie.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
