John Lewis Runion
John Lewis Runion, 84, of Quicksburg, passed away Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at home surrounded by his family. A funeral service will be held Saturday, June 3 at 11:00 a.m. at Smith Creek Regular Baptist Church in New Market. Pastor Brent Hockema will officiate. Burial will follow in Morning Star Lutheran Church Cemetery in Mt. Jackson. A meal will follow after the burial at Hudson’s Cross Road Community Center.
Mr. Runion was born July 14, 1938, in Mt. Jackson, son of the late Horace and Eva Ryman Runion. He was a U.S. Army Veteran and retired from meat packaging after 48 years working for Shen Valley-Rocco- Cargill. He was a member of Smith Creek Regular Baptist Church and long-time member of the Fulks Run Horseshoe Club. He was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Runion on October 6, 2002, whom he married on June 10, 1961; sisters, Margie Runion, Mary Williams and Isabelle Runion; and brothers, Wilson Runion, Gene Runion, and Donald Runion.
He is survived by two daughters, Jennifer Halterman and husband James of Quicksburg and Deborah Runion of Moriarty, New Mexico; three sisters, Faye Martz of Mt. Jackson, Ester Eaton of Mt. Jackson and Linda Arellano of Bealton; two brothers, Sherwood Runion of Edinburg and Roger Runion of Quicksburg; ten grandchildren, Noella, Bradley, Tanner, Justin, Aaron, Marshall, Emily, Heather, Shelby and Sierra; and five great grandchildren whom he adored, Tinleigh, Christian, Charlotte, Caroline and Chloe. The Runions also raised 31 foster children who they loved very much.
Pallbearers will be Andrew Marshall, TJ Henry, Aaron Carter, Paul Manns, Brad Boyce and Justin Halterman. Honorary pallbearer will be James Halterman.
The family will receive friends Friday from 6-8 p.m. at Valley Funeral Service in Edinburg.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Rapidan Baptist Camp, C/O Smith Creek Regular Baptist Church, 9312 N. Congress Street, New Market, VA 22844. Online condolences may be left a www.valleyfs.com
Arrangements by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg.
