John Mark Froehlich, 81, of Crozet, Virginia, died January 6, 2022 at his home, in the company of his loving wife of 53 years and other family members.
“Mark” Froehlich was born May 26th, 1940 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and was the son of the late Jacob & Zella McElhinny Froehlich. After completing an undergraduate degree in English from Saint Charles Borromeo Seminary in Wickliffe, Ohio, he taught at Elyria Catholic High School in Elyria, Ohio. (He was also pressed into doing some coaching for their sports teams.) Following those early teaching years, he served with the United States Air Force, retiring eventually as a Lieutenant Colonel after twenty years on active duty in the transportation and logistics fields.
During his first USAF assignment, at Sembach Air Base in Germany, he completed the Master of Science in Education curriculum with the University of Southern California extension. He served in Vietnam from 1970 to 1971, and thereafter in USAF assignments across the United States as well as a tour in Sicily, Italy, before completing his Air Force career with a Pentagon assignment.
Following military retirement, the family moved to Rockingham County, Virginia. While his wife, Patsy, was returning to her nursing career and further nursing education, Mark focused on the busy home front: “old house” renovation, establishing vegetable gardens, and attending to the needs of their young children.
When all of the children were in school, Mark worked with Rockingham County organizations, focusing on alternative education programs for high schoolers and adult education. For some years, he worked with the Community Alliance for Rural Transportation (CART). He served also with the Rockingham Education Foundation (REFI), and was a member of the Massanutten Ruritans.
Mark was an active member of Holy Infant Parish in Elkton, Virginia, and served on the Bereavement Committee there. On summer Sundays, he delighted in setting out cardboard tray-boxes of garden produce—tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, squash—in the church hall for worshippers to help themselves.
On June 8th, 1968 Mark married Patricia (Kane) of Arlington, Virginia. Together, they raised eight children. Mark was preceded in death by his parents, and by his younger sister, Zella Marie Lucy. He is survived by his wife; his brothers, Jacob (Harriet) and Paul (Eileen); his sister, Marion Comella (John); eight children and their spouses: John (Jenny Lischer-Froehlich), Daniel (Patricia Dolores), Ruth Falgiano (Fred), Colleen Stroud Alexander -- beloved foster daughter and niece (Simon), Mary Welsch (Thomas), Paul (Mihaela), Charles (Erin), and Brian Lucy -- beloved foster son, Godson & nephew (Stephanie Rinaldi); and twenty five grandchildren.
The Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, January 18th, 2022 at 11am at Holy Infant Catholic Church in Elkton, Virginia, with the Reverend Michael Mugomba celebrating. Interment will follow immediately, at Rest Haven Community Cemetery in Shenandoah, Virginia. Visitation (with light, early refreshments available in the fellowship hall) will begin at 9 a.m. After the interment, a catered lunch will be served at 2 p.m. at the church, with outdoor dining provided as an option (propane heaters in the picnic pavilion).
In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions may be made to the Building Fund for Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Parish in Crozet, Virginia -- for the construction of that mission-congregation’s first church building. Donations may be made online at https://olrcrozet.org/online-giving (Building Fund option). Checks to “Our Lady of the Rosary” with “Building Fund” in the Memo may be sent to Our Lady of the Rosary, PO Box 74, Crozet, VA 22932
Condolences can be shared at www.kygers.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.