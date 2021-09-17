Jack passed away peacefully from complications of kidney failure on Sept. 15, 2021, surrounded by close family and his wife of 37 years, Christie Lee (Gulbranson), who survives.
Born on May 17, 1933, in Washington, D.C. with his identical twin brother, Francis Earl Greer (Cyndi), who survives. To parents, Francis Earl, Sr. and Louise Tetlow Greer. Jack was a graduate of Saint John’s College High School, in Washington, D.C.
Family, Career, and his strong Catholic faith came first for Jack. His loving family included seven children, multiple nieces and nephews, and cousins. Survived by children: Kathleen J. Self, Marianne E. Fast (Christopher), Andrea L. Weightman (Larry), Patrick L. Greer, John D. Greer, Sharon E. Bogle (Ron), Susan E. Greer. Along with a crew of 16 grandchildren: Heather Self, Elaina and Carlos Gautier, John, James, and Jennifer Weightman, Natalie Gross, Travis, Tyler, and Tanner Marvin Bogle. Nicholas Greer, Alicia and William Galvin, Christopher Dodge, Danielle and Jake Stemen. Lastly, numerous great-grandchildren. Jack is also survived by his sister, Mary Jane Frohlich and sister-in-law, Patricia Greer, Tom Gulbranson (Michele), and beloved Cat, “Puss.”
His Career as a lithographer in the printing industry led to President of the Local Union No 285 in D.C. and Vice President of Graphic Communications International Union. Along with being a volunteer and advocate for International Foundation Employee Benefits.
In his retirement, Jack, along with his wife and siblings, made Luray, Va. their home. Jack and Crissy became avid cattle farmers at their Pear Tree Farm. Golfing becoming a major pastime for both; they golfed nationally and were members at Cavern’s Country Club in Luray. In their free time, they traveled extensively and enjoyed beach time with family at Myrtle Beach, S.C.
To know Jack was to love Jack. Never meeting a stranger and always greeting them with a warm smile and charisma like none other! Known for opening his home for more than just family at their Easter and Thanksgiving dinners. He will forever be remembered for his stories, jokes, and one liners.
Jack is preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Joseph “Bucky” Greer; sister-in-law, Joan Greer; brother- in-law, Edward Frohlich; a great-grandson, Peyton Greer; and dear friend, Mary Joanne Mead Greer.
A special thanks to Blue Ridge Hospice and Caregivers.
