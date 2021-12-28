John Marvin Piotrowski passed away on Dec. 22, 2021, at his home in Charlottesville, Va. He had a lengthy illness and was under Hospice care at the time of his passing. John was born in Milwaukee, Wis., on March 27, 1950. He was preceded in death by his father, Edward, and mother, Beatrice.
He is survived by his wife, Brenda; sister, Jan Zingraf and her husband, Bill, of Portland, Ore.; stepson, Christopher Eddins; sister-in-law, Sherry Deane and her husband, Roger, of Troy, Va., and brother-in-law, Tom Sillett and his wife, Debby, of Ruckersville, Va.
John loved his country and proudly served in the United States Air Force. He worked in radio communication until he retired. He was a member of the American Legion, Rotary Club, Moose Club, MARA radio club and was a ham radio operator with call letters KI4YNA.
He loved all kinds of music, but especially Doo-Wop. He was an interesting story teller and frequently wrote short stories about his life. He liked to travel and was a NASCAR fan. He had been to almost all the NASCAR tracks in the country. He had a big heart for animals, especially cats. His faith was important to him as was evident by the way he lived his life. He will be truly missed.
A Funeral Mass will be held at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Harrisonburg, Va. on Jan. 5 at 12 noon.
A special thank you to the Hospice of the Piedmont and to special friends Dr. Maryanne Mayo, Genevieve Blair, Sherry Deane, Cat Harper and Carli Daughtery for their loving and selfless help with caring for John.
Condolences may be sent to the family at HillandWood.com.
