John McCain (Jack) Timberlake passed away unexpectedly on March 2, 2022. Jack was the only child of the late John Edward Timberlake, Jr. and Janet James Timberlake. He was born February 11, 1961 in Suffolk, Virginia. Most of his life was spent in Richmond and Harrisonburg, Virginia, where his parents resided.
He was a graduate of Virginia Commonwealth University with a degree in education. He was a teacher’s assistant for a short time, but spent most of his working career in computer technology which he greatly enjoyed. He later left the computer industry to become a loving caregiver for his aging parents. Upon their deaths, he returned to the workforce at Martin’s Grocery Store in Harrisonburg, Virginia.
Jack had great love for his cats, Blair and Patches, as well as other animals. He found much enjoyment in playing tennis and pickleball, and often assisted with the scheduling of games for his friends.
He is survived by his uncle Kent James and wife Meg of Hilton Head, SC; his aunt Barbara Brumbeloe and husband Ray of Kennesaw, GA; and his aunt Martha Thomas and husband Bill of Hancock, ME. Also, he is survived by numerous cousins.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to friends, colleagues, medical doctors, veterinarians, and other members in the Harrisonburg community that provided assistance to and care of Jack during his life there.
A memorial service and interment will be planned for a later date in Rice, Virginia.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that memorial donations in Jack’s memory be made to the Rockingham/Harrisonburg SPCA, 2170 Old Furnace Road, Harrisonburg, Virginia 22802. This organization has provided Jack’s family much assistance for his cats since his death.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.