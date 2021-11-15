John Mikel “Mike” Hutton, 69, of Elkton, passed away Nov. 12, 2021, at his home near Elkton. Mike was born July 8, 1952, in Harrisonburg and was a son of the late Maxwell Miller and Bernice Davis Hutton. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, John Mikel “Mickey” Hutton Jr.; a grandson, Brandon Lantz; and a sister, Patricia H. Shifflett.
Mike was a 1970 graduate of Elkton High school where he excelled in Track and Field and was a state champion Pole Vaulter. He attended the Evangelical United Methodist Church in Elkton and the Assembly of God Church in Shenandoah in his youth. He was a member of the Shenandoah Loyal Order of the Moose No. 2176 in Shenandoah and the New Market Eagles No. 4264. He loved to hunt and enjoyed sports and NASCAR. He retired from Merck & Co after 37 years of service.
On Sept. 8, 1978, he married Carolyn Comer Hutton, who survives. Also surviving are daughters, Angela “Michelle” Lantz and Carrie L. Hutton; a brother, Maxwell M. “Sonny” Hutton Jr. and wife, Nancy; grandchildren, Cassie N. Hutton, Ashley Breeden, Courtney Lantz and Benjamin Good; great-grandchildren, Levi Breeden, Avery Breeden, Parker Wagstaff, Rylee Wagstaff and Isiah Wagstaff; and in-laws, Terry Comer and wife, Connie, Kathy Good and husband, Mike, and Brenda Fortson and husband, Mike.
The Rev. L.J. “Lurty” Campbell Jr. and Anthony Lawson will conduct the funeral 2 p.m. Tuesday Nov. 16, 2021, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg. Burial will follow in Elk Run Cemetery in Elkton.
The family will receive friends Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Memorial gifts may be made to the Elkton Fire Company, 14171 Spotswood Trail, Elkton VA 22827.
Condolences may be shared by visiting www.kygers.com.
