John Patrick Sullivan, 54, of Bridgewater, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022.
He was born April 1, 1968, and was a son of the late Paul Sullivan and Leah (Haldeman) Sullivan of Bridgewater.
John was an avid reader. He enjoyed learning about other countries and especially about military aviation issues. He loved to go to military aviation shows and talk with the pilots.
For several years, John was a Christmas bell ringer for the Salvation Army. He was enthusiastic about talking to everyone who passed by.
He loved going to rock concerts and enjoyed music in general. He loved the group, Kiss, and read the biographies of several members of the group.
In addition to his mother, John is survived by a brother, Michael Sullivan and wife, Lisa, of Harrisonburg; nieces, Joyce Sullivan and Alyssa Etheridge; nephews, Noah Etheridge and Taylor Bacarro; and family member, Amy Sullivan.
A Funeral Mass will be conducted 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Harrisonburg with Father Silvio Kaberia officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church's Food Pantry, 154 N. Main St., Harrisonburg, VA 22802.
Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater is entrusted with arrangements.
