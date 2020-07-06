John Paul Barb, 87, of Mount Jackson, passed away Friday, July 3, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center.
A memorial graveside service will be held Saturday, July 11, at 11 a.m. at Hudson Crossroads Cemetery in Mount Jackson. Pastor Lisa Coffelt will officiate.
Mr. Barb was born May 2, 1933, in Orkney Springs, son of the late Ralph and Nora Mary Estep Barb. He spent his early years living and working in Pennsylvania before returning to the Valley. He formerly worked at O’Sullivan in Winchester, Edinburg Aileen and as a night watchman at Shrine Mont in Orkney Springs.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Anna Barb Flemings, and brother, Robert M. Barb.
He is survived by his wife, Hope Nadine Dove Barb, whom he married Sept. 25, 1971; stepdaughter, Kathy J. Knowles and husband, Steven, of Woodstock; two sisters, Esther Manous of Eva, Ala., and Lelia M. Barb of Mount Jackson; his extended family in Pennsylvania; special great-nephew, Donal Cook; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Mount Hermon United Methodist Church Building Fund, 3821 Orkney Grade, Mount Jackson, VA 22842.
John loved to garden and attend auctions and enjoyed spending time with his family. He will be greatly missed by all that knew him.
Arrangements by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service in Edinburg.
