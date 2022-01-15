John Paul “J.P.” Showalter, 94, of Broadway, died January 13, 2022.
He was born February 22, 1927 in Broadway to the late George Paul and Ruth E. Lesher Showalter.
J.P. was a foreman at Hilltop Hatchery, and a farmer. He helped build and attended Grace Mennonite Church. He built his own car wash in Bridgewater, and helped at the car wash on S. Main Street in Broadway. He had also worked at the rest stop in New Market. He was a blood donor for years.
His wife, the former Elva Lawson, preceded him in death in 2002.
Surviving is one son, Dennis Showalter and wife Doris of Mt. Jackson; one brother, Milton L. Showalter of Harrisonburg; one sister, Frances Showalter of Harrisonburg; 2 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren.
Two sisters, Alice S. Hartman and Margaret Showalter, preceded him in death.
Per J.P.’s wishes, his body will be cremated and a private service will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Broadway Fire Department, P.O. Box 271, Broadway, VA 22815; or Broadway Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 666, Broadway, VA 22815.
Arrangements are entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
