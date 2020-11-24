John Paul Widener Jr., 89, of Harrisonburg, Va., passed away at his home on Nov. 21, 2020. A son of the late John Paul Sr. and Mildred Sells Widener, he was born in Johnson City, Tenn., on Nov. 15, 1931.
Mr. Widener was raised in Washington, D.C., and served in the United States Navy. He was employed with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, retiring as International Representative in 1998, and had previously worked with Local 26 IBEW. John was a member of Anacostia Lodge No. 21 Free and Accepted Masons, Almas Shriners, Scottish Rite of Freemasonry, and Order of the Eastern Star, all in Washington, D.C. In his pastime, he enjoyed gardening, both vegetable and landscaping, and spending time at his second home in Fort Valley. John, along, with his wife, JoAnn, relocated to the Valley in 2003, and was a member of Otterbein United Methodist Church.
Surviving is his wife of 55 years, JoAnn Farley Widener. Also surviving are a son, John Widener III of Lake Mary, Fla.; a daughter, Barbara Jean Widener of St. Cloud, Fla.; three sisters, Shirley McGuire of Clermont, Fla., Katharyn Bude of Boise, Idaho, and Valery Wilson and husband, Mark, of Orlando, Fla.; a brother, Lawrence J. Widener and wife, Sali, of White Stone, Va.; three grandchildren; a cousin, Robert Lee Widener and wife, Beverly, of Spartanburg, S.C., and many nieces, nephews, and friends. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a sister, Mary Jean French.
A memorial service will be conducted 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg with the Rev. Adam Blagg officiating assisted by a special neighbor and friend, Gerald Harper. Facial coverings and social distancing will be required for the health of others.
Memorial contributions may be made to Otterbein United Methodist Church, 176 W. Market St., Harrisonburg, VA 22801 or Sentara Hospice Services, 2000 Beery Road, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
