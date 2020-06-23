John R. ‘Bobby’ Kite
John Robert “Bobby” Kite, 71, of Shenandoah, passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020. He was born Aug. 9, 1948, in Shenandoah and was a son of the late Charlie Robert and Pauline Margaret Pence Kite.
Bobby lived the majority of his life in Shenandoah. He attended Grove Hill Elementary School and worked at the Alma Poultry Plant. He was an avid JMU fan and RCBL (Rockingham County Baseball League) fan.
He is survived by his five brothers, Billy and Freddie Kite of Shenandoah, Jimmy Kite of Elkton, David Kite of Dayton and Gene Kite of Elkton; two sisters, Becky Powers of Elkton and Libby Sipe of Ruckersville; and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.
The family will receive friends from 9 a.m. to noon on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Lindsey Kyger Funeral Home in Shenandoah. A graveside service will follow at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 25, at the McAlister-Cave Cemetery with Pastor Larry Sullivan officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of choice.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseykygerfuneralhome.com.
