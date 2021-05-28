John Robert Shank, 74, a resident of 7382 Mt. Clinton Pike, Rockingham, passed away May 27, 2021, at his home following an illness from cancer. Mr. Shank was born Feb. 15, 1947, in Dayton, Va., and was a son of the late D.P. and Anna Showalter Shank.
He was a farmer and a member of Pleasant View Old Order Mennonite Church.
On Oct. 28, 1970, he married the former Evelyn La Rue Showalter, who preceded him in death March 3, 2007. On Sept. 24, 2008, he married the former Marjorie Anna Rohrer, who survives.
Also surviving are two daughters, Elizabeth Ann Knicely and husband, Dewitt, of Rockingham and Katherine Dawn Rohrer and husband, Gary, of Dayton; two sons, David Patrick Shank and wife, Cheryl, of Bridgewater and William Conrad Shank and wife, Sandra, of Bridgewater; two brothers, Joseph L. Shank and wife, Ruth, of Dayton and Kenneth D. Shank and wife, Carolyn, of Rockingham; and three sisters, Wilda Grace Wenger and husband, Mark, of Dayton, Betty Ann Rohrer and husband, Wilson, of Hinton and Mary Frances Rhodes and husband, Gary, of Dayton. He is also survived by 17 grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.
A funeral service will be held at Pleasant View Old Order Mennonite Church Sunday, May 30, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. with ministers of the church officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery.
Friends may call at the Shank home Friday, May 28, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. and Saturday, May 29, from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
