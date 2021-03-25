John Richard Martin, 92, died at Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community, Harrisonburg, Va., on March 23, 2021.
He was born Sept. 2, 1928, in Harrisonburg, Va., the son of the late Perry S. and Annie Wenger Martin.
On March 31, 1956, John married Marian Stover Landis of Blooming Glen, Pa. Marian preceded him in death in 2016. In 2018, he married Evelyn Jost Martin.
He earned degrees from Eastern Mennonite College, Goshen Biblical Seminary, Eastern Baptist Theological Seminary and Lancaster Theological Seminary.
In 1957, he was ordained to the ministry at Woodridge Mennonite Church, Washington, D.C. He pastored there three years along with serving as Associate Executive Secretary of National Service Board for Religious Objectors. He later pastored Neffsville Mennonite Church, Neffsville, Pa. for 10 years. This was followed by serving on the faculty of Eastern Mennonite College and Seminary. He taught college Bible for seven years and then served as seminary Registrar and Professor of Church Ministries for 18 years. During his years of ministry, he served on a number of denominational boards and programs, including Director of 1-W Services, Moderator of Virginia Mennonite Conference, President of Mennonite Board of Congregational Ministries, and President of Mennonite Broadcasts.
He also authored four books as well as articles for various periodicals.
He is survived by his wife, Evelyn Jost Martin; three children and seven grandchildren: Don R. Martin and his wife, Barbara of Harrisonburg, Va. (Daniel, Timothy and Philip); Lee Martin and his wife, Peg of Kimball, W.Va. (Maria and Curtis); Ann Martin and her husband, Jim Stutzman of Lancaster, Pa. (Emma and Ben).
He was also preceded in death by his eight siblings: Robert, J. Weldon, Mary (King), Virginia (Derstine), Ruth (Harnish), Margaret (Weaver), Perry Sanford and Ralph.
The memorial service will be live-streamed from Park View Mennonite Church, Harrisonburg, Va. on Saturday, April 17, at 2:00 p.m. The sanctuary will be closed to the public. For details on the live stream, go to pvmchurch.org/johnmartin. The burial will be held privately.
Memorial contributions may be made to the John R. and Marian S. Martin Seminary Scholarship, Eastern Mennonite Seminary, Harrisonburg, VA 22802 or the Compassion Fund, Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community, Harrisonburg, VA 22802.
Those wishing to view and sign the register book may do so on Friday, March 26, 2021, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
Funeral arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home.
