John Robert Bennington, age 81, of Harrisonburg Va., passed away peacefully at his home on Oct. 18, 2022, surrounded by his family after a courageous 2-year battle with a glioblastoma brain tumor. John was born Sept. 8, 1941, in Cross Keys, Va. to Carlos Justice Bennington Sr. and Mary Taylor Bennington.
He attended Massanutten Vocational Technical Center where he perfected his skills in welding and was often considered one of the most skilled welders in the Shenandoah Valley.
John was a quiet, humble and hardworking man who had many God-given talents and those closest to him shared his sense of humor. He was a master fabricator who could create, design, build and restore anything. John enjoyed many interests and hobbies during his lifetime. He loved to travel with family and friends. He had a great joy of the outdoors and enjoyed hunting at the cabin he built on Second Mountain and fishing at the Outer Banks with his lifelong friends. He had a green thumb and enjoyed gardening and sharing the bounty of his hard work with friends and neighbors. He was an artist and used his fabricating skills to design and build many metal art sculptures, as well as, restoring a 1930’s Case farm tractor as a member of the Bridgewater Steam and Gas Engine Group.
He loved to dance and never missed an opportunity to accompany his wife onto the dance floor. John also enjoyed collecting signed valley pottery, arcade cast-iron toys from the 1930s and 40s and his toy collection and was once featured in the November 2011 issue of “Toy Farmer Magazine.”
Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his wife of 60 years, Sandra, and his daughters, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Over his lifetime John made many and had many friends.
John is survived by his wife, Sandra Ritchie Bennington; daughters, Lorrie Lea Freeman and her husband, Scott, of Amissville, Va. and Tamara Ellen Bennington of Staunton, Va.; grandsons, Christopher Jarvis and his wife, Mollee, of Chagrin Falls, Ohio, Corey Jarvis and his companion, Rachael Ross, of Culpeper, Va. and Emily Freeman Inskeep and her husband, Garrett, of Rapidan, Va.; great-grandchildren, Ava Marie VanBenschoten, Jude and Gideon Jarvis, Emmett Inskeep, Marly Ross-Tillman and Finley Frizzell; sister, Betty Bennington Ritchie of Timberville, Va.; mother-in-law, Lottie “Charlie” Blosser Ritchie of New Market, Va.; brother-in-law, Graydon C. Ritchie Jr. and wife, Marie; sister-in-law, Vickie Ritchie Tutwiler and her husband, Don; sister-in-law, Karen Bennington and sister-in-law, Peggy Ritchie. John is also survived by many much-loved nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his stepmother, Mae Wells Bennington, and brother, Carlos Justice Bennington Jr.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg with Pastor Ryan Cooper and Pastor Glenn Bollinger officiating. Interment will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to honor John may be made to Beaver Creek Church, 5651 Beaver Creek Road, Bridgewater, VA 22812.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com
