John Robert “Jay” Shoemaker, 84, passed away Sunday, June 19, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. He was born Nov. 30, 1937, in Rockingham County, Va., to the late Glenn Shoemaker and Ruth Shoemaker Lester.
On Oct. 23, 1982, he married the former Jacqueline Paige Knicely, who survives.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by one brother, Richard “Dick” Shoemaker and wife, Pat, of Penn Laird, Va.; and two sisters, Betty Adkins and husband, Mike, of Rockingham, Va., and Cathy Halterman and husband, Glenn, of Monterey, Va. He is also survived by his nieces, Terri Long and fiancé, Chris, and Amy Johnson and husband, W.P.; nephews, Bobby McClure and wife, Cheryl, Travis Halterman, Craig Shoemaker and wife, Suzanne, and Todd Shoemaker and wife, Kim; 11 great-nieces and nephews; and three great-great nieces and nephews.
Jay drove a local truck for Conway CSE until he retired in 1992. He graduated from Broadway High School in the Class of 1956, and he enjoyed attending his class dinners. He played baseball for the Linville Patriots team in the RCBL and he was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2016. He also played for the Harrisonburg Turks.
Jay enjoyed hunting and fishing and was an avid golfer. He and Jackie played golf at Lakeview Golf Course in Harrisonburg and Myrtle Beach, S.C., for many years. He was a member of the Harrisonburg Elks Lodge No. 450. Jay served on the church board, was a deacon, and on various church committees.
Pastor Paul Roth will conduct a graveside service at Mossy Creek Presbyterian Church Cemetery Thursday, June 23, 2022, at 9:30 a.m. A memorial service will follow at 11:00 a.m. at Harrisonburg First Church of the Brethren, 315 South Dogwood Drive, Harrisonburg, VA 22801, with Pastor Paul Roth and Wendell “Sonny” Henkel officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.
Those wishing may sign the register book from 9:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 22, at the funeral home. The family will not be present and the casket will remain closed.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Harrisonburg First Church of the Brethren, 315 South Dogwood Drive, Harrisonburg, VA 22801 or Bridgewater Rescue Squad, 10 Volunteer Drive, Bridgewater, VA 22812.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
