John Robert Ramer, 86, of Broadway, Virginia, died peacefully on January 28, after months of declining health.
Robert was born on Sept. 1, 1934 in Brooks, Alberta, the son of the late Clarence “CJ” Ramer, a minister and bishop in the Mennonite Church, and Ethel Martin Ramer, a beloved mother and prairie homemaker.
Robert completed high school in Duchess, Alberta, and graduated from Eastern Mennonite College (now EMU) on Aug. 21, 1961, the same day, he married Phyllis Joan Showalter. They returned to Alberta, where Robert held a series of public school teaching positions before joining the faculty at the Northern Alberta Institute of Technology (NAIT). He obtained a Master of Education from the University of Alberta in 1974. In 1980, Robert took the position of Chair of the Business department at EMU. He returned to Alberta in 1981 to Chair the business department at NAIT, a position he held until 1987, when he was named Publisher of the Mennonite Publishing House, where he provided leadership until retiring in 2002. He served on the board of the Mennonite Publishing House, as a director of the Mennonite Reporter, was a member of the Rotarians, and was active in church and community.
Robert was a consummate educator in his career and in his championing of students, family, and friends. He was greatly interested in people and he gave everyone he met the benefit of the doubt. The highlights of his travels were often the people he would meet and their personal stories. Robert also loved learning, teaching, words, and understanding how systems work. A thick dictionary next to the family table was frequently consulted during meals, and he relished learning and using new vocabulary. He was an avid reader of all genres, with a special love of detective novels. And, at heart, Robert was a cowboy who frequently told stories of his days riding horses and corralling cattle on the Canadian prairies and of his favorite horse, Redwing. Robert's stories were filled with enthusiasm and provided a window into the way he lived his life; vigorously, passionately and intentionally. Robert’s quick wit, fascinating stories and genuine interest in, and love for, people will be dearly missed.
Surviving Robert is his wife of 59 years, Phyllis; his children, Shawn (Victoria Myer) of Conestoga, Pa., Joel (Michelle Sommer) of Edmonton, Alberta, and Scott (Debbie) of Williamsburg, Va.; grandchildren, Kathryn, Selene, Joshua (Brianna), Jason (Kianna), Josh Sommer, Jade (Kyle Peterson) Sommer, Trevor, and Nathan; a brother, William (Charmaine) of Spruce Grove, Alberta, and two sisters, Doreen Ropp of Duchess, Alberta, and Joanne (David) Siemens of Calgary, Alberta.
In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by his siblings, Virginia Brubaker, Charles Ramer, and Beth Friesen, and two daughters, Jaqueline Dee and Jennifer Dawn.
Pastor Harold Miller of Trissels Mennonite Church will conduct a virtual memorial service on Feb. 20th. The service can be viewed by visiting trisselsmc.org/ramer.
Due to the pandemic there will be no viewing or visitation. A graveside burial will be held privately for the family.
In lieu of flowers, Robert’s family requests that memorial contributions be made in his honor to EMU’s Teacher Education Department, www.emu.edu/giving. Gifts can also be made by mail by indicating "In Memory of Robert Ramer" on the check memo line and mailing to: EMU, Attention: Development Office, 1200 Park Road, Harrisonburg VA 22802. Alternatively, in Canada, contributions can be made to Mennonite Central Committee at donate.mcccanada.ca.
Arrangements are entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.