John Robinson ‘Robin’ Lambert
John Robinson “Robin” Lambert, 60, of Woodstock, passed away Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at his home.
The family will receive friends Saturday, Feb. 15, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Valley Funeral Service, 14116 S. Middle Road, Edinburg, Va. Burial will be private.
Mr. Lambert was born Jan. 5, 1960, in Woodstock, son of Trudy Louise Knode of Woodstock and the late Carroll Edward “Moe” Lambert.
He was a 1978 graduate of Central High School. He was a restaurant manager having worked at Shrine Mont, Sheetz, Stonewall Jackson Inn, Texas Steakhouse, and Ruby Tuesday. He was a member of St. Paul’s United Church of Christ in Woodstock.
He was preceded in death by his father; a son, Andrew Showalter; and nephew, Adam Goodier.
Surviving, along with his mother, are two sisters, B.J. Goodier and husband, Bob, of Mount Jackson and Mary L. Miller and husband, Scott, of Bristow; niece, Erin Goodier of Atlanta, Ga.; goddaughter, Rachel Emswiller of Alexandria; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Friends of the North Fork of the Shenandoah River, P.O. Box 746, Woodstock, VA 22664.
Robin loved to bake, cook and was an avid fly fisherman. He enjoyed writing and published a book of personal memories entitled “This Book’s Not Perfect: But Neither Are We.” He will be missed by his family and friends.
Online condolences may be left at www.valleyfs.com.
Cremation arrangements by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch in Edinburg.
