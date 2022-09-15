John Rudolph Branner Jr., 79, of Coles Point, Va., formerly of Timberville, died Sept. 13, 2022, at his residence.
He was born March 28, 1943, in Harrisonburg and was the son of the late John Rudolph Sr. and Frances Marie Shoemaker Branner.
Johnny worked as shop foreman for many years at Valley Proteins. He was a member of Rader Lutheran Church in Timberville but later attended Coles Point United Methodist Church.
On Jan. 1, 1979, he married the former Beverly Tutwiler, who survives.
Also surviving are six children, Kent Branner of Timberville, Jay Branner and wife, Dana, of Rockingham, Tonya Crider and husband, Josh, of Criders, Willie Hottinger and wife, Chris, of Bergton, Sheila Showalter and husband, Allen, of Bridgewater and Julie Miller and husband, Andrew, of Weyers Cave; 16 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and a special cousin, Patricia. He was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Sheila Branner, and a granddaughter, Raven Morgan.
Pastor Glen Turner will conduct a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Saturday at the Grandle Funeral Home Chapel in Broadway. Burial will follow at the Rader Lutheran Church Cemetery in Timberville.
The family will receive friends Friday from 7 to 8 p.m. at Grandle Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one’s choice.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.GrandleFuneralHome.com.
