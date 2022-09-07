John Samuel Keagy
John Samuel Keagy, 75, of Grottoes, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
He was born in Harrisonburg on June 22, 1947, and was a son of the late Oliver and Helen (Armentrout) Keagy.
On July 1, 1999, he was united in marriage to Kathryn (Jones) Keagy, who survives.
John “Smoke” retired from Reynolds and served his country in the U.S. Army.
He is survived by children, Timothy (Joyce) Keagy of Dayton and Crystal Coiner; granddaughters, Jessica and Lyndsey Keagy; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Grottoes. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at Mt. Crawford Cemetery with the Rev. Brett Isernhagen officiating.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Grottoes is entrusted with arrangements.
