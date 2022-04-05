John Steiner Newbraugh
John Steiner Newbraugh, age 73, of Berkeley Springs, W.Va., passed away Friday, April 1, 2022.
John was a lifelong resident of Berkeley Springs, where he was born on April 19, 1948, to Frederick Thomas and Lona Maxine Steiner Newbraugh.
He attended Hancock United Methodist Church. John graduated from Berkeley Springs High School in 1966. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Shepherd College and his master’s degree from Marshall University, both degrees being in education. His teaching career of 31 years included teaching social studies at Berkeley Springs Junior High School and Warm Springs Middle School. He also taught Adult Basic Education, a night class that helped many students earn their GED.
Throughout his life, John played many different roles for the people he knew and loved including, husband, father, grandfather, friend, teacher, business owner, author and artist. He was an avid collector of lots of different things including his two favorites, sports memorabilia and model trains. His company, Newbraugh Brothers Toys, produced a wide array of model train cars and accessories. He was the author of the article series “Who Done It” in the Train Collectors Association’s quarterly magazine. John was also a local auctioneer and did many auctions in Berkeley Springs and the surrounding area. In addition to his toy label, he was also the founder of the NBT Record label, which released music for many artists around the world.
John and his wife, Katherine Edris Driver Newbraugh, were united in marriage on May 6, 1972, in Harrisonburg, Va. The couple have two daughters, Sarah Katherine Harmison and husband, Harlan Harmison III, of Hedgesville, W.Va., and Kathryn Anne “Kate” Keefer and husband, Scott Keefer, of Hancock, Md. They also have four grandchildren, Michael John Keefer and Leah Kathryn Keefer, both of Hancock and Harlan Eugene Harmison IV and John Thomas “J.T.” Harmison, both of Hedgesville, as well as two granddogs, Maggie and Layla. John is survived by one brother, Daniel Frederick Newbraugh and his wife, Connie, of Hedgesville.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Thomas Hinkle Newbraugh.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 8, at Helsley-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 95 Union St., Berkeley Springs, W.Va. Services and interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the nonprofit organization, Loaves and Fishes, 116 W. High St., Hancock, MD 21750, the Humane Society of Morgan County, P.O. Box 705, Berkeley Springs, WV 25411 or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.helsleyjohnsonfh.com.
