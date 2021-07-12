John Stewart Spencer, 84, of Rockingham, passed away Saturday, July 10, 2021. John was born in Denver, Colo., on March 4, 1937, a son of the late Lois Minnie (Ritchie) and Bertram Monroe Spencer.
He coached football and taught school for 45 years, 36 of which he spent at Bridgewater College. He served in the U.S. Army from 1956 until 1958 and was a member of the Bridgewater Presbyterian Church.
On Aug. 19, 1962, he was united in marriage to Nancy Spencer, who survives.
John is also survived by a daughter, Karen Spencer of Rockingham, and two grandsons, James Coleman McCormick III and William Spencer McCormick.
He is preceded in death by a brother, Ritchie Spencer.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at Mossy Creek Cemetery with Coach Carlyle Whitelow officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 until 7 p.m. Wednesday at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
