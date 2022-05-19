Retired accountant and avid sportsman, John T. Helbert II’s life didn’t come to an end with his passing. He resided in Lanham, Md., with his loving wife and passed away at the age of 85 on May 16, 2022, after battling ongoing circulatory health issues and lives on in the memory and hearts of his family and friends.
John was born on May 9, 1937, to John Edward and Darrell Good Helbert in Broadway. After John graduated from Broadway High School in 1955, John met the love of his life, Rebecca (Becky) Bowman, through some friends at Bridgewater College. John went on to complete his degree in accounting at Strayer College in Washington, D.C. He and Becky were married on Aug. 10, 1957. Two years later he enlisted in the Army National Guard and served our country for six years.
After completing his degree, John started his first job as an accountant, which led to a meaningful career in the field of accounting and finance. John retired from Pierce Associates in 2002, but continued as an accountant through his volunteer work with the American Legion Post 172.
John was gifted with creativity and a wonderful sense of humor. He was dedicated to supporting his family and valued hard work. John enjoyed challenging his mind by remaining active in his vocation, and had a competitive spirit, which was evident in his active involvement in competitive shooting sports.
John and Becky were blessed with two children, Kathryn Lynne Sessums and John Thomas Helbert III.
John is survived by his wife, Becky Helbert; daughter, Kathryn Lynne and Harry Sessums; grandchildren, Kenneth and Marie Sessums and their daughter, Nora, Jonathan and Amy Sessums and their children, Madelyn and Matthew; son, John Thomas III and Meghan Helbert, and granddaughter, Annabelle; his sister, Dianne Wake; and his beloved cousin, Barbara Wilson.
A closed casket visitation will be held at Grandle Funeral Home, Broadway, Va., on Friday, May 20, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. A celebration of John’s Life will be held at Sunset Drive Methodist Church in Broadway on Saturday, May 21, at 11:00 a.m. Immediately following, a graveside memorial service will be held at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Bridgewater.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Wounded Warriors (https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org) or Pleasant View Inc. (http://www.pleasantviewinc.org) organizations that were meaningful to John and continue to be meaningful to his family.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
