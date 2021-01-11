John Thomas Puchlerz, 57, of Harrisonburg, died Jan. 9, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg. He was born April 18, 1963, in Harrisonburg, and was the son of the late John Joseph and Mary Ethel Craig Puchlerz.
John worked most recently as a custodian for the RMH Wellness Center, but worked for LSC Communications for a number of years. He was a member of the Harrisonburg AMVETS, the Chimney Rock VFW Post 9660 and was an avid hunter, fisherman and outdoorsman.
He is survived by his son, John D. Puchlerz and wife, Kellie, of New Market; grandchildren, Thomas and Emma Puchlerz; sisters, Chris Keplinger and husband, Lester, of Timberville, Debbie Reedy and husband, Steve, of Linville, and Donna Pitsenbarger and husband, Mark, of Grottoes; nieces, Stephanie Reedy of Linville, Crystal A. Zickefoose of Staunton and Amber D. Pitsenbarger of Grottoes; nephew, John G. Keplinger of New Market and fianceé, Cindy McCray of Harrisonburg.
His body was cremated and a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Grandle Funeral Home, P.O. Box 114, Broadway, VA 22815, to help offset funeral expenses.
