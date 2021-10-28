John William Smith, 69, of Harrisonburg, passed away Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. He was born Dec. 8, 1951, in Rockingham County and was the son of the late Garnett and Dorothy Hawkins Smith.
John loved fishing, hunting and grilling chicken on the grill.
He is survived by two children, Chrissy Clay and Roger William Smith; and siblings, Alice Harper (Grover) of Harrisonburg, Willy Smith of West Pompano Beach, Fla., Susan Coffey (Jim) of Rockbridge Baths, Va., Samuel Smith (Lisa) of Bridgewater, Mary Smith of Rockingham County and Sarah Smith of Harrisonburg; and a brother-in-law, Bob Caplinger of Bridgewater.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Catherine Caplinger.
A private family service will be held. Honoring his wishes his body was donated to the Virginia State Anatomical Program.
Memorial contributions may be made to Harrisonburg Rescue Squad.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.