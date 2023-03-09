John Wade Sherman
John Wade Sherman, 70, of Timberville, Va., died March 8, 2023, at Blue Ridge Rehab. and Nursing Home in Harrisonburg. He was born Aug. 18, 1952, in Harrisonburg to the late Wade and Lula Reynolds Sherman.
John was a member of Garretts Chapel United Methodist Church in Mathias, W.Va. and attended Bethel Church of the Brethren in Mayland.
Surviving are two brothers, Jim Sherman of Broadway and Bill Sherman of Dayton; two sisters, Glenna Lamma of Carlsbad, Calif., and Wanda Waggy of Timberville; and a number of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by one sister, Deborah L. Keplinger; and one brother, Robert “Bob” Sherman.
Pastors Mark Conley and Jerry Shiflet will conduct a graveside service 10:00 a.m. Saturday at Bethel Cemetery in Mayland.
Friends may sign a guestbook Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hahn Cancer Center, 2008 Health Campus Drive, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
