John Wayne Marshall, 73, of Rockingham, Va., went home to be with his Lord and Savior surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022. He was born Feb. 19, 1949, and was a son of the late Rev. Thomas J. (T.J.) Marshall and Pauline Lilly Marshall Dean.
He graduated from Montevideo High School. John worked as a siding subcontractor for over 30 years at Davenport Insulation as well as enjoyed full-time farming.
He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Karla Stoneberger Marshall; two sons, Timothy S. Marshall and wife, Lisa, and Robert W. Marshall and wife, Teri; one daughter, Tara J. Davidson and husband, Eric; one brother, Roy L. Lilly; one sister, Sharon E. Gibson and husband, Douglas (Butch); seven grandchildren, Michaela Marshall, Sarah Beth Marshall, Tyler Marshall, Abigail Marshall, Amber Hodge, Ashton Hodge, and Kyle Evans; one great-grandson, Isiah Lee; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a stepson, Christopher A. Maiden; brothers, Charles L. Marshall and wife, Lillian, and Thomas J. Marshall Jr. and wife, Ruth; and one sister, Mary M. Lam and husband, Owen.
John loved spending time with family and friends telling hunting, fishing, camping, and boating stories and reminiscing about days gone by. His yearly butchering day was the second Saturday of December, and he took pride in curing his hams. He was a member of the National Tractor Pulling Association and achieved National Championships as The Blue Jay Pulling Team.
John was a member of The Upper Room Church in Elkton, Va., and enjoyed participating in church events when he was able to. He had a strong faith in God and loved fellowship time with his church family.
Visitation will be from 6:30 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, at The Upper Room Church in Elkton. The memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, at The Upper Room Church, Pastor Barbara Hensley officiating. Interment will be at Dean Mountain Cemetery.
Family and friends may call at the home of Karla Marshall at 2454 New Town Road, Elkton, Va.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
