John Wayne McDonald, 65, of Mt. Jackson, passed away peacefully on August 10, at Greenfield Reflections in Woodstock after courageously battling Frontotemporal Degeneration and Primary Progressive Aphasia. The funeral service will be held Sunday, August 14, 2022, at 3:00 pm at Valley Funeral Service in Edinburg, VA. Burial will follow at Mt. Clifton Community Cemetery. Pastor Glen Early will officiate.
Mr. McDonald was born April 30, 1957, in Mt. Jackson, VA, son of Delores McDonald and the late Harry McDonald. He was a graduate of Stonewall Jackson High School, Class of 1975. He was a Member of Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, former member of Shenvalee Golf Resort, and the Mt. Jackson Lions Club. Johnny worked as a Manager at Holtzman Oil Corporation for more than 30 years. He enjoyed golfing and duckpin bowling, was a sports enthusiast and loved the Washington Redskins and New York Yankees. He was a kind and caring man who touched the lives of many.
Johnny is survived by his wife Lisa Pippin McDonald whom he married on February 23, 1985; son, Tyler McDonald of Woodstock, VA; daughter, Kasey Manuel and husband, Brent of La Plata, MD; sisters, Mary Jo Turner, of New Cumberland, PA; Susan Quinn, of Leesburg, VA; Julie Bean and husband Dale, of Edinburg, VA; Lisa Miller, of Mt. Jackson, VA; daughter-in-law Annie McDonald, of Harrisonburg VA; granddaughters, Aubri McDonald, Blaire McDonald; and grandson, Luther Manuel.
The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be George Rollison, Jay Sperry, Stacey Zirkle, Jim Morrison, Brent Manuel, and Danny Richcreek.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Curt Weaver, Rodney “Tiny” Rupert, and David Zirkle.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration, 2700 Horizon Drive, Suite 120, King of Prussia, PA, 19406.
Online condolences may be left at www.valleyfs.com
Arrangements by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg.
