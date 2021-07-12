John Wesley Collier, 87, of Luray, passed away July 8, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center. He was born April 12, 1934, in Rockingham County to the late Charles and Ella Meadows Collier.
On Sept. 20, 1952, he married Leatha Virginia Shifflett Collier, who preceded him in death Nov. 5, 1999. He is also preceded by his siblings, Howard Collier, Alden Collier, Ruth Reid, Bertie Gordon, Bessie Gordon, Lillie Eppard, Mearl Shifflett and Sue Wright; daughter-in-law, Glinda Collier; and son-in-law, Emmett Rash Jr.
Mr. Collier loved to hunt and fish and was an avid gardener. He enjoyed Blue Grass music, playing the guitar, NASCAR races and the Washington Redskins. He spent most of his life in Manassas and raised his family there until his retirement from the City of Manassas as Supervisor of the Electrical Department.
He is survived by his son, John Lee Collier Sr. of Marshall; daughters, Linda Louise Rash of Apollo Beach, Fla., and Kathy Marie Hamilton and husband, Mike, of Front Royal; grandchildren, John Lee Collier Jr., Stacey Nalls, Christina Collier and Jennifer Blevins; great-grandchildren, Gary, William, Katrina, Joshua, Leah, Victoria, Jessica and Shaylee; and several nephews and nieces.
The Rev. Barbara Hensley will conduct the funeral service 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at the Kyger Funeral Home Chapel in Elkton, where the family will receive friends from 10 to 11 prior to the service. Burial will follow in Elk Run Cemetery in Elkton.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
