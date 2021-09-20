John William “Bill” Ewing, 74, of Fairfax, Va., passed away Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, after a long illness with Alzheimer’s. Mr. Ewing was born Feb. 27, 1947, in Harrisonburg, Va., to the late Clarence and Jane Ewing.
On April 14, 1973, he married Nancy Veit Ewing, who survives. In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, Scott Ewing of Vienna, Va., and a daughter, Victoria Luck and her husband, Michael; three grandchildren, Hannah, Johnathan and Abigail Luck of Fairfax, Va.; two sisters, Ann E. Homan of Toms River, N.J., and Sallie Funkhouser (husband Joe) of Harrisonburg, Va.; nieces and a nephew; and great-nieces and nephews.
Bill spent his childhood in Harrisonburg enjoying a close- knit group of friends and family. He graduated from Harrisonburg High School and from Tri State College in Indiana (now Trine University) with a degree in Engineering. His most memorable days from college were times spent with his fraternity brothers in Alpha Sigma Phi.
Bill enjoyed his career as a Civil Engineer (PE), working mostly in land development. The job he enjoyed most was with Mobil Oil Land Development where he was instrumental in planning the development of Reston Town Center.
Bill’s time with his family was very precious to him. His biggest joy was watching Scott and Vicki as they grew up and to cheer them on as they played many different sports. In later years, Bill enjoyed traveling to the Grand Canyon, Yellowstone, Maine, and Alaska. Among his travels, he was particularly fond of taking long weekends in Williamsburg with his family. His favorite trips were with church friends to places in Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and other parts of Europe. Besides travel, Bill loved playing Golf with Scott and friends from the Country Club of Fairfax.
Memorial Visitation will take place Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home located at 9902 Braddock Road, Fairfax, Va. A Memorial Service will be conducted Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Lord of Life Lutheran Church, 5114 Twinbrook Road, Fairfax, VA 22032. Burial will follow immediately after the service at Fairfax Memorial Park, 9900 Braddock Road, Fairfax, Va. The service will also be livestreamed on the church’s website at: www.lordoflifeva.org.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lord of Life Lutheran Church, Alzheimer’s Association or K9s for Warriors. Online condolences may be shared at www.fairfaxmemorialfuneralhome.com.
