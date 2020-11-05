John William Garber
John William Garber, 81, of Harrisonburg, died Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at Willow Estates.
Born in Augusta County on Oct. 7, 1939, he was the son of the late Marcuis and Novella McDonaldson Garber. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Sandra Lee Myers Garber.
Mr. Garber loved and cherished his family and in his spare time, he squirrel hunted and gardened.
He is survived by his son, John M. Garber and his wife, Lisa; one daughter, Lora J. Nelson and her husband, Andy, all of Harrisonburg; two sisters, Charlotte Gibson of Penn Laird and Nancy Clayton of Las Vegas; five grandchildren, John R. Garber, Dakota Pinkerton, Mallory Lechota, David Nelson and Sara Nelson and two great-grandchildren, John Lucas Garber and Savannah Faye Garber.
A private family service will be held at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
