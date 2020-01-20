John William Howdyshell
John William Howdyshell, 63, of Mount Solon, passed away Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at Augusta Health in Fishersville. John was born in Mount Solon on Jan. 14, 1957, a son of the late Minnie Florence (Moats) and Boyd Elmer Howdyshell.
He was united in marriage to Vickie Ann Howdyshell on Oct. 14, 1977, who preceded him in death on March 20, 2015.
John is survived by a son, Jeremy Howdyshell; four sisters, Genevieve Beulah, widow of Edward Smith of Harrisonburg, Ola Mae, widow of Byron Moats of Mount Solon, Wilma Lee Shifflett of Mount Crawford, Rosa Bell, wife of Larry Sheffer of Mount Solon; three brothers, James Elmer, husband of Stella Howdyshell of Mount Solon, Otha Boyd, husband of Elizabeth Howdyshell of Mount Solon, Charles Lee, husband of Brenda Howdyshell of Mount Solon. He is also survived by four grandchildren and a special granddaughter, Ava; two great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Burial will be private.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
